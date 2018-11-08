Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.

The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

Just Posted

600 business leaders pack Island Economic Summit

The two-day event featured keynote presentations from Premier John Horgan

Cowichan Capitals help BCHL feed into NCAA ranks

11 former Caps now skating in Div. 1

New Lake Cowichan mayor is ready to hit the ground running

Rod Peters wants to look at ways to encourage business, housing in Lake Cowichan

Business notes: Solitaire Press receives kudos for charity work

“The money we would have spent on the posters goes back to the kids.”

Cowichan’s Alexa Dow claims third B.C. XC running title

Bench student sweeps her way through series

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

GoFundMe set up for family of Vancouver Island University student who died in fall

Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Most Read