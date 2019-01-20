REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

B.C.: Hundreds participate in Women’s Marches across the province

British Columbians took to the streets in the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and Vancouver Island Saturday for the global Women’s March, marking three years since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Watch more >

Surrey: Woman draws on ‘heart connections’ to clean

Sheila Carroll is helping others purge clutter from their homes using the method she used to transform her space: KonMari. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Guide dog a first for northern town

The northern town is about to have a new special guest, its first seeing eye dog for resident Ed Landrath. Watch more >

Victoria: Bad parking spotted, captured across the city

We all have those days where parking in a spot just doesn’t go our way, but rarely do they go viral. Watch more >

Smithers: March to show support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from the B.C. coast, Interior and Northwest converged in Smithers to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

