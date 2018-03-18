REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Hometown cheers on Paralympic skier to gold

Natalie Wilkie raced her way to a gold medal at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, and back in her hometown of Salmon Arm, the crowd came out in full force to cheer. Watch more >

Surrey: Girls donate hair for others with cancer

At an emotional event at Coyote Creek Elementary, 10 girls donated luscious locks to those with cancer this week in Surrey. Watch more >

Peace Region: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

A conservation officer in B.C.’s Peace Region woke up to discover he had a rather large four-legged visitor by his window. Watch more >

Okanagan: Indigenous tattooing making its way through B.C.

Through tattooing, the Okanagan’s Dion Kaszas is playing a key role in stitching together the fabric of Indigenous identity. Watch more >

B.C.: Celebrating bus drivers across the province

In celebration of International Transit Driver Appreciation Day, we hear from a few of the 523 BC Transit drivers. Watch more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: Colin James Blues Trio will play to a sold out house in Duncan

He’s always popular when he comes to the Cowichan Valley.

Seedy Sunday is packing ‘em in at Siem Lelum Gym. Why not join the fun?

Seeds, plants, and good advice: there’s lots for everyone.

Robert Barron column: Assault rifles make me nervous

There has to be a better way than to traumatize the kids in our schools.

DCS grad helps VIU to national title

Danielle Groenendijk named an all-star at CCAA tournament

David Suzuki column: Lessons from Cape Town’s water crisis

Many of us in Canada take water for granted

UPDATED: Brake failure sees plane crash into gate; nobody injured

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

Longtime performer fell while performing in VOLTA

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

