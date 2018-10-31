RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

Try this “Dragon’s Blood Punch” for your Halloween bash.
(The Canadian Press)
It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists
Try this “Dragon’s Blood Punch” for your Halloween bash.
(The Canadian Press)
An Island championship tournament filled with intrigue and drama sent Shawnigan Lake… Continue reading
Things just keep working out for Cowichan Red Arrow. Prior to the… Continue reading
Pouring rain greeted the Cross on the Rock cyclocross race at Lake… Continue reading
It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists
Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike
Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire
Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all
Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook
Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes
Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962
The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.
A non-stop booster for his town, and its wildlife, Martel was a much-loved part his community
Islanders elected 42 per cent women to their councils this fall.
The cat was found in Cook Park
Painter Jill Waterfall finds her membership in the group is an important part of her life
Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting
The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.
NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told