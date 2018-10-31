RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Try this “Dragon’s Blood Punch” for your Halloween bash.

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards
Next story
Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Just Posted

Dramatic Island field hockey tournament has mixed results for Cowichan Valley teams

An Island championship tournament filled with intrigue and drama sent Shawnigan Lake… Continue reading

Surprise keeper backstops Duncan’s Red Arrow to another Div. 4 victory

Things just keep working out for Cowichan Red Arrow. Prior to the… Continue reading

CVRD gives green light to new solid-waste strategy

But fears longer for private businesses

Editorial: Number of voters at Cowichan Lake woeful

Less than 50 per cent!

Torrential rain adds to fun at Lake Cowichan cyclocross race

Pouring rain greeted the Cross on the Rock cyclocross race at Lake… Continue reading

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Most Read