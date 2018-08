A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

A group boating near Oak Bay got quite the surprise when a pod of orcas started hunting for a seal right near their vessel Friday.

That’s when Sydney Romanyshyn started filming on her phone.

The pod comes within mere feet of the group’s boat – much to Romanyshyn’s apparent horror.

“Oh my god, you guys!” she can be heard yelling off camera.

Watch the video for yourself: