PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

A famous actor was one of hundreds dawning plaid for dad in B.C. Friday, as part of an annual campaign raising funds for prostate cancer research.

Eric McCormack, known best for his lead role in TV sitcom Will & Grace, is the campaign’s national ambassador. He’s currently in Vancouver shooting science-fiction TV series Travelers.

Organized by Prostate Cancer Canada, Plaid for Dad launched in 2015 as a way to shed light on the estimated one in seven men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

Since then, the second Friday of June is one worth suiting up in your best plaid attire. For those needing the friendly reminder: that’s two days before Father’s Day.

This year, for every #plaidfordad post shared on social media, EQ Bank is donating $1, up to $50,000, to Prostate Canada Canada.

It's Plaid for Dad day across Canada! #PlaidForDad (sorry for the reposted picture)

A post shared by Dash Lee (@brindlebutt14) on

Previous story
All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Just Posted

Cowichan Citizen Readers say illegal dumping costs more than proper disposal

Facebook readers share their stories

Lexi Bainas column: Choirs to casting in Cowichan

I’ve received notice that the much-loved Watoto Children’s Choir is back in… Continue reading

Private partners make Summer Games possible

Cowichan 2018 will set record for most private and non-profit venues

False info going around about amalgamation of Duncan and North Cowichan

Munro Thompson Communications talks of taxes, financial implications

Local talent on display as T-Men and Rocks meet at ISC

Scoring leaders for both junior A teams come from Cowichan Valley

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

B.C.’s top cop is all business

Deputy commissioner brings CEO investment/return attitude to her job

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Most Read