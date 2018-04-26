‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

A novice driver behind the wheel of a $300,000 car was issued a $368 ticket and a seven-day impoundment for speeding by a Vancouver playground.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Vancouver police traffic unit said officers caught the driver going more than 70 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre-per-hour playground zone, at the helm of an orange McLaren.

According to ICBC, it can take 76 metres to come to a stop at that speed, compared to only 18 metres when travelling at 30 kilometres per hour.

The Twitter posthas caused many to criticize what they are calling “low fines” for speeders.

B.C.’s fines when speeding in a playground or construction zone can range between $196 to $483, and a seven-day impoundment, and go up to to 30 or 60 days for repeat offenders.

Drivers caught speeding also pay a risk premium, which varies based on the number of convictions in a three-year period.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Just Posted

Police defuse situation after man barricades himself in Duncan house

The sight of an armoured RCMP vehicle had neighbours worried in the Auchinachie-Drombeg area

Injured woman and rescuers get hovercraft ride after Maple Mountain mishap

Cowichan Search and Rescue bring an injured 73-year-old hiker to the beach for a hovercraft ride

Crushers’ Coastal Cup dream ends

Cowichan U14 girls still have provincials ahead

Cowichan United bows out

Brilliant debut season ends in provincial tournament

Two Lake Cowichan ballfields take on famous names, one to go to public input

Dawn Coe-Jones Field and Appollos Field

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Take the opportunity for some toad talk in Duncan Thursday

Cowichan Watershed Board is welcomes Elke Wind

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

Most Read