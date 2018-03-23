Langara College Design Formation Instructor, Kevin Smith (left) poses with student Jenny Eng, 23, (right) and her brown couture dress (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press)

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

Twenty-two haute couture dresses are on display at a Vancouver mall as part of a Langara College design program. But you won’t find any silks, velvet or tulle.

Instead, students in the college’s design formation program were assigned to re-create haute couture gowns out of different forms of paper, such as coffee filters, paper bags, tissue paper, and cupcake liners. And of course, plenty of tape.

“[The assignment] utilizes the students’ own historical fashion research, as well as exploration using the design process of iterations and project planning, along side trial and error with the materials and techniques they devise to mimic the original dress,” said instructor Kevin Smith.

“This isn’t fashion,” he added. “This is about design thinking, design process, management as well as the exploration of materials.”

The two-year program focuses on the design process and preparing students for fields such as visual merchandising, graphic design and interior design.

“Not only is it figuring out how you’re going to emulate the satin, or the velvet, or the pleats, or the embroidery,” Smith said. “They have to break all of those things down into components, but they also have to look at their time management and that’s huge in project management.”

This is the fifth year the program has displayed their paper couture exhibition. It will be on display at the East Galleria of Oakridge Centre in Vancouver until March 27.

Previous story
Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

Just Posted

Review: Colin James show in Cowichan a homecoming

Canadian bluesman Colin James organized a family reunion at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Cowichan hockey tournament ‘means everything’ for families who’ve lost loved ones

Addition of alumni games gives friends and the community a chance to show their support

Saanich C2 battles through Cowichan Valley challenges to win memorial tournament

Goaltending duo shares the coveted Ryan Clark award

Hottest jam session in recording history hits the stage at Chemainus Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet returns to the Chemainus Theatre Festival from March 23 to April 14

Email extortion scam hits Cowichan

Police warn to be wary

Hottest jam session in recording history hits the stage at Chemainus Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet returns to the Chemainus Theatre Festival from March 23 to April 14

Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Fundraisers take centre stage

And that’s a wrap! Amy Oakes has finished her 11th year canvassing

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Capital Region gas prices at their highest since 2008

Filling up is cheaper north of the Malahat

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

Most Read