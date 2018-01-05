‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he’d be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the “Jeopardy” Facebook page Thursday to announce that he’d had the surgery during the show’s holiday break.

Wearing a “Jeopardy” baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says “I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.”

READ MORE: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

“Surgery was performed,” he continues, “after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.”

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting “Jeopardy” in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show’s contestants.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Just Posted

Column: My run was not a New Years resolution, but I did it anyway

Why am I even writing about this, you wonder? Only because it’s a minor miracle that it happened.

Sign association defends flashing LED lights

North Cowichan preparing staff report on issue after complaint

Editorial: Plight of senior renters a quiet crisis

Seniors are badly affected by the lack of affordable rentals.

Column: Include SAR in new operations centre

Why the CVRD can’t incorporate Cowichan Search and Rescue into such a centre is baffling.

Alleged mistreatment at hospital has Cowichan Bay woman speaking out

Island Health says it will investigate

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Most Read