Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Some have called it the next gold-verses-blue dress debacle.

A widely-shared audio clip is polarizing social media users, with some hearing a voice saying “Laurel” and others “Yanny.”

The computer-generated sound bit surfaced online earlier this week.

The latest internet sensation has brought many back to the photo of the dress that caused nothing short of physical altercations between friends and family in 2015. Some said the dress was white and gold, others blue and black.

The true colour of the dress remains a mystery.

Some users online have suggested that age of the person, as well as frequency, play a role in what word people hear.

So which do you hear?

