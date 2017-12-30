Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Just Posted

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Year in Review: B.C. election saw making of history

It was a historic campaign, and a result filled with drama and suspense.

Year in Review: His ‘journey’ brought him from Germany to the Cowichan Valley

Sebastian Wittstock is following an age-old tradition among German craftsmen: hitting the open road

Year in Review: Duncan overdose prevention site riles neighbours as overdose crisis worsens in 2017

Whether the City of Duncan, or neighbours approved or not, prevention site is on Canada Avenue

VIDEO: Polar bear swimmers prep for icy plunge in four Cowichan hot (cold) spots on Jan. 1

Jan. 1 is when Cowichan’s most enthusiastic boosters take to chilly waters to celebrate a new year.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Quadra Islanders join the protest against the Site C dam project

“The first principal we need to operate on is that every one… Continue reading

Child rep collects documents after sisters’ deaths, no decision on investigation

Ministry of Children and Family Development declined comment on the deaths, citing privacy reasons

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read

  • Hockey on the highway

    A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway