A sperm whale is spotted in Johnstone Strait. (Jared Towers).

First sighting of sperm whale off B.C. coast

DFO scientist says whale may have been exploring new waters or looking for more food sources

A sperm whale has been spotted for the first time in B.C. coastal waters.

Jared Towers, a cetologist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, says Lisa Larsson from Orcalab, a whale research station in the Inside Passage, first heard and recorded the animal in Johnstone Strait on Monday.

“We knew the sperm whale was there before we saw it because we were listening to it,” Towers says.

“They are unmistakable,” he says. “They are probably the most unique-looking of all the whales.”

Towers says it’s possible the sperm whale was exploring new waters or looking for additional food sources.

“One has to remember that the species was heavily hit by whalers in the early 1900s.”

Sperm whales were detected in Johnstone Strait in February 1984 by researcher John Ford, who had acoustic recordings of the mammal, but this is the first time the animal has been seen.

READ MORE: Orcas off B.C. coast surprise prawn fishermen

READ MORE: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks help raise awareness with puppy cuddles

Just Posted

Column: Three to six months is the essential window

How long does it take to learn a skill or change a physical part of you?

Duncan’s Tyson Roe makes his mark in the NLL

Six-foot-10 defender scores first pro goal against Saskatchewan

Lake Cowichan to host BC Summer Games opening ceremonies

There will be 3,700 participants coming to the region, 2,800 athletes.

VIDEO: Cowichan Lake joins march for missing, murdered aboriginal people

From as far as the Pacheedaht territory, they travelled to Duncan to walk to make concerns know

VIDEO: Sweetheart Dance packs the Lake Cowichan 50+ Centre

Seniors team up with Cowichan Women Against Violence for a Valentine’s Day fundraising dance

The Marine Detective’s photos show stunning undersea world off Campbell River/Quadra Island

On Jackie Hildering, The Marine Detective’s Facebook page , there’s a poster… Continue reading

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Ottawa delays B.C.-Ottawa child care funding deal amid heightened pipeline dispute

Tensions escalate between Alberta and B.C. over Kinder Morgan expansion

First sighting of sperm whale off B.C. coast

DFO scientist says whale may have been exploring new waters or looking for more food sources

Man trying to sleep in ATM vestibule in Nanaimo causes disturbance

Officers were called to a downtown bank on Feb. 2 at about 3 a.m.

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Most Read