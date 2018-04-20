Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Are you sick of passwords? Creating new ones, changing them, remembering them for different websites.

That could soon be a thing of the past Biometric data could replace passwords. Technology companies are moving towards facial recognition and fingerprint scans for secure logins.

Unlike passwords, biometrics are not uploaded during login and are not stored on devices. This new security standard was developed by the FIDO Alliance which includes Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

That means hackers may soon find themselves out of business.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Just Posted

City of Duncan sets tax increase at 2.78 per cent in 2018

Previous projections had called for a tax decrease

Editorial: New driving test for seniors more fair than DriveABLE

It does not require seniors to use a computer program

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Mary Lowther column: Making the best of sandy soil

I’ve also heard that adding silt will help sandy soil, but that’s pretty costly.

Business Notes: Maple Bay’s Urban Valley Tees helps Humboldt with T-shirts

“With requests still coming in daily, we will continue making them into next week.”

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Most Read