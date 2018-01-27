Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Vancouver Canucks players bonded with children over air hockey and games in the newest playroom to open at BC Children’s Hospital this week.

Opened Wednesday, the Canucks Playroom offers a place for children to play between medical treatments in the Teck Acute Care Centre.

The room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund.

Fin the mascot, the Sedin twins and the rest of the Canucks were on hand to explore with kids through the new blue and green themed room, which includes big screen TVs, photos of the players and hockey table.

Previous story
B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Just Posted

Column: Mysterious tombstone headed home

It was a mystery as to how the old stone arrived in Duncan

Capture the Rain part 4: Collection tank DIY

Mulching around plants keeps moisture in the soil, acting as a blanket to protect the soil

Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

The 27th annual show runs all weekend at Pearkes Rec Centre

Brentwood’s run continues with victory in AA basketball

Two of B.C.’s top 10 AA senior boys basketball teams squared off on Jan. 12

Cowichan United edged by Lakehill for back to back defeats

United’s record fell to six wins, four losses and two ties overall

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Victoria Health Show underway today

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Hundreds remember bright, ambitious B.C. teen killed by stray bullet

Samson Wong wept as he apologized to his teenage son, saying he wishes he could have protected him

Green Party defends leader Elizabeth May after she’s accused of bullying

party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits

More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware

Most Read