Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

More than 20 Black Press newspapers are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards.
Hosted by the BCYCNA, the honours celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing in print and overall newspaper excellence. This year’s awards include a new category focussing on multimedia storytelling in the digital medium.
Winners will be announced on April 28, at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.
Black Press paper nominations:
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY A
Haida Gwaii Observer
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY B
Hope Standard
North Island Gazette
Revelstoke Review
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY C
Salmon Arm Observer
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY E
Parksville/Qualicum Beach News
Yukon News
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY F
Langley Times
Penticton Western News
The Chilliwack Progress
NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY G
Vernon Morning Star
Photo awards:
FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, COLOUR OR BLACK & WHITE, UNDER 25,000
Yukon News, Joel Krahn – Bird Eclipse
Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Super Moon
Yukon News, Mike Thomas – Have Canoe Will Travel
PHOTO ESSAY AWARD
Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, Peter McCully – Day in the Life of Parksville
Yukon News, Joel Krahn – Muskrat Jamboree
PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD
Yukon News, Crystal Schick – African Music Festival
SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000
Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – Flyin’ high
Salmon Arm Observer, Lachlan Labere – Politician versus pugilist, a mayoral one-two
Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Butterfly Swimmer
SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000
Abbotsford News, Vikki Hopes – Gang violence claims another life
The Chilliwack Progress, Paul Henderson – Overdose
SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000
North Island Gazette, Tyson Whitney – Firefighter/house fire
Revelstoke Review, Marissa Tiel – Standoff
Terrace Standard, Quinn Bender – Train versus pedestrian
Writing awards:
ARTS & CULTURE WRITING AWARD
Campbell River Mirror, Mike Davies – Hope is such a precious commodity
COLUMNIST AWARD
Castlegar News, John White – Conversation with a moose / Bullying leaves deep scars behind
Langley Times, Brenda Anderson – Taking Canada-US relations to the next level / Familiar name among the numbers
ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE AWARD
Haida Gwaii Observer, Andrew Hudson – Deer Zero
Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News, Andrew Bailey – Clayoquot Cleanup
ENVIRONMENTAL WRITING AWARD
Surrey Now-Leader, Tom Zytaruk – Trashed, a three-part series
Yukon News, Lori Fox – Gwich’in prepare for another battle to stop drilling in caribou calving grounds
FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, OVER 25,000
Nanaimo News Bulletin, Tamara Cunningham – Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district taking initial steps to reconciliation
Nanaimo News Bulletin, Karl Yu – Nanaimo parent advocates for support
FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, UNDER 25,000
Burns Lake Lakes District News, Flavio Sachett Nienow – Wildlife traps concern dog owners
FEATURE SERIES AWARD
Cloverdale Reporter, Grace Kennedy – Life after the RCMP
North Delta Reporter, Grace Kennedy – Making the Merge
JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
Langley Advance, Matthew Claxton – Murrayville House Discovery
NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL WRITING
Comox Valley Echo, Judy Hagen- Hunt for History – The man behind the letter ‘Q’
SPORTS WRITING AWARD
Saanich News, Travis Paterson – Bullied player leaves Mount Doug, goes to B.C. final
The Chilliwack Progress, Eric Welsh – A soccer star’s tale of two worlds
ERIC DUNNING AWARD FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER INDUSTRY
Don Kendall, Black Press Media
MA MURRAY COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
100 Mile House Free Press, Evan Fentiman & Deb Theoret – Butt Out
Kelowna Capital News, Karen Hill & Kevin Parnell – Get Involved
Langley Advance, Roxanne Hooper – Throwback Thursday… Way back!
SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, UNDER 25,000
Oak Bay News, Christine van Reeuwyk, Janet Gairdner & Lyn Quan – Women in Business
Smithers Interior News, Grant Harris, Nick Briere & Laura Millsip – Mining Week 2017
Digital awards:
BREAKING NEWS VIDEO AWARD
Lake Country Calendar, Barry Gerding & Jen Zielinski – Lake Country couple devastated by fire
Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Shannon Lough – A stand of defiance
FEATURE VIDEO AWARD
Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Quinn Bender, Keili Bartlett, Shannon Lough & Todd Hamilton – Hammy the Deer
Yukon News, Crystal Schick – The Nutcracker
MULTIMEDIA SERIES AWARD
Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Shannon Lough – Rebuilding the TSIMSHIAN LANGUAGE
Vancouver Island Free Daily, Ashley Wadhwani, Katya Slepian, Karly Blatts – #MeToo at work
Williams Lake Tribune, Angie Mindus – Riske Creek ranchers go it alone in fight against dangerous wildfire
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA BREAKING NEWS STORY
Penticton Western News, Dustin Godfrey, Jen Zielinski & Staff – Firefighters battling fire on West Bench
Penticton Western News, Staff – Search fails to turn up missing woman
Saanich News, Travis Paterson – 11-year-old hit by car in Saanich
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA FEATURE STORY AWARD
Goldstream News Gazette, Kendra Wong – What is it like to be part of the Canadian Armed Forces?
Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search
Advertising awards:
AD CAMPAIGN AWARD
Mission City Record, Karen Murtagh – English Tarts
AD CAMPAIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE
Victoria News, Cara Robbins & Nick Waddington – Footloose Shoes
AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, OVER 25,000
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Maryn Goms & Maggie Prince – Mark’s
AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, UNDER 25,000
Nelson Star, Sandy Leonard, Adam Mandseth & Marc-Andre Hamelin – Burger Week
AD DESIGN AWARD, OVER 25,000
Goldstream News Gazette, Rebecca Wilde – Bucky’s Taphouse
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Maryn Goms & Jackie Brittain – P&L Speedprint
AD DESIGN AWARD, UNDER 25,000
100 Mile House Free Press, Evan Fentiman & Martina Dopf – Shop Local