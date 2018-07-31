Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Speaking Monday on Fox News’ “OBJECTified ,” the 78-year-old said the odds are 50/50, “and a little less,” he won’t return to the game show he’s hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020.

He noted he’ll be 80 and will have hosted the show for 36 years. Trebek says he’ll continue if he’s still enjoying it and “not making too many mistakes.” But he also wants to make an “intelligent decision” when it’s time to hang it up.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

Trebek says he suggested to the producer to consider Alex Faust, who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, as a replacement. He also suggested attorney and commentator Laura Coates.

“Jeopardy” went on hiatus after Trebek underwent brain surgery late last year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

Just Posted

North Cowichan signs onto railway trail agreement

25-year lease agreement allows for trail use and development within the E&N corridor

Cowichan Valley under smoke advisory

Wild fires causing smoky conditions across B.C.

Dangerous Duncan fire quickly doused Saturday

Smoke could be seen rising from the area by people attending the Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow

Behnsen running for mayor of North Cowichan

Councillor cites the need for accountability, responsibility and transparency in local government

People near Chemainus, Koksilah rivers asked to reduce water use as drought level rises

Level 3 hydrological drought rating now in effect

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Most Read