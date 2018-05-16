Youth leading Lumberjacks at season’s end

Improved Cowichan Valley team falls to Brentwood

The Cowichan Valley Lumberjacks have come a long way this rugby season, but they found out last Thursday that they still have a ways to go.

The Lumberjacks, who represent all of School District 79’s high schools, visited Brentwood College School last Thursday, and came away with a 35-0 loss.

“That was a tough match for us,” Cowichan coach Tom Fogarty said. “Although we have improved considerably, Brentwood’s defensive organization and ball movement on attack proved to be too much for us to handle on the day.”

The Lumberjacks’ younger players were once again among their best last Thursday.

“I was really impressed with our young Grade 9s and 10s again,” Fogarty said. “Stepping up and making tackles against older opposition.”

Standouts included James Nguyen at hooker and Morgan Atkinson at flanker, while Jordan Hall was named Man of the Match.

The lads visit Port Alberni this Thursday, then wrap up the season with a home game against Shawnigan’s B side on May 24. Because they represent multiple schools, the Lumberjacks are not eligible to play in the postseason, but several of their players will be on the Cowichan Secondary squad at the Tier 2 provincial sevens at Brentwood on June 8 and 9.

