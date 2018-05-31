Youngest Stingrays at their best in Comox

Dozens of personal bests for Duncan swimmers

The Duncan Stingrays swim team sent 16 competitors to the Comox Valley Aquatic Club 10 and Under Championship in early May, where more than 300 swimmers from eight clubs were in action.

“The 10 and under group is often the most enthusiastic and energized so to have a competition just for them is exciting both for them and for us,” Stingrays head coach Leanne Sirup said. “There are always some big smiles over exciting new experiences both with new events attempted and results found.”

The Stingrays’ focus for the meet was on participation and personal bests, and the club finished fourth in the team standings.

“We were happy to finish in the middle of the team standings which exceeded our placing for a number of years,” Sirup noted.

Ten Stingrays achieved personal bests in 100 per cent of their races: Finn Dahlstrom (the Stingrays’ top scorer at the meet, first in 200m backstroke and 50m freestyle, second in 100m and 200m butterfly and 50m backstroke, third in 100m free and 100m backstroke), Evan Hales (second in 200m back and 50m and 200m free, third in 50m backstroke and 400m free, fourth in 100m backstroke and 100m free); Julia Doehler (second in 25m fly and 10th in 50m back),Teddy James (the youngest Stingray at seven years old, first in 25m free and sixth in 50m breaststroke), Katie James (third in 100m backstroke, fourth in 100m free and fifth in 50m backstroke), Julian LaPointe (first in 25m fly, second in 100m IM and sixth in 100m backstroke), Abigail LaPointe (seventh in 200m and 50m backstroke), Rowan Thompson (second in 100m IM and 100m backstroke, fourth in 50m breaststroke and 50m fly, fifth in 50m backstroke, sixth in 50m and 100m free), Wish Keirstead (first in 25 breaststroke, second in 25m backstroke and 25m free, third in 25m fly) and Emma Roll (completed her debut races in the 200m IM and 200m breaststroke).

Two more Stingrays had 90 per cent personal bests: Connor Thompson (third in 25m fly, fourth in 50m breaststroke, sixth in 100m IM and 50m backstroke) and Angus Preston (first in 50m fly, fifth in 50m breaststroke, sixth in 50m and 100m free). Two others had personal bests in 80 per cent of their races: Ryca Stiwich (12 swims in two days, fifth in 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and 400m free, sixth in 50m free eighth in 100m backstroke and 200m free) and Maggie Preston (11 swims in two days, fourth in 50m breaststroke, fifth in 200m backstroke, sixth in 100m backstroke and 200m breaststroke and seventh in 50m and 400m free).

Additionally, Elle Nakonechny was the top scorer among Duncan girls, placing first in the 100m free and 50m fly, second in the 50m free and 50m backstroke, third in the 50m breaststroke and seventh in the 100m breaststroke) and Ronan Boteler recorded personal bests in the 50m and 200m free, and finished 11th in the 50m backstroke.

Julia Doehler, Katie James, Emma Roll and Rowan Thompson all had Vancouver Island Regional qualifying times at the Comox meet.

“The results were very good for many of the Stingrays and qualifying for the Vancouver Island Championships in June was a goal,” Sirup said.

The Duncan Swim Team Jamboree on June 23 will mark the season finale for the Stingrays development program.

Previous story
Baseball players buzzing about mosquito tournament
Next story
B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Just Posted

Lake Days starts June 4

Don’t miss all your Lake Days favourites

Youngest Stingrays at their best in Comox

Dozens of personal bests for Duncan swimmers

Coffeehouse season finale features West My Friend

Quiet Hum is the third album from West My Friend

Midget B Thunder win gold at Richmond tournament

Cowichan boasts undefeated record in league play

Island swept in rugby finals

Vancouver Wave beats Tide for U23 and senior titles

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Most Read