A dragon boat team trains on Cowichan Bay. (Submitted)

Young dragons wanted for new team

After more than 14 years of success coaching adult dragon boating teams in Cowichan Bay, Penny Baker is now working to add a youth team to her stable.

There are youth teams in Victoria, Baker noted, and she has always wanted to start one of her own for the Cowichan Valley.

Baker is looking for boys and girls ages 13 and up from all over the Valley who are interested in paddling once a week from April to June, with the aim of competing in the Gorge Sprints in Victoria.

“We want conscientious kids who love competing, and who are willing to work hard and be committed,” Baker said.

Baker made the transition from coaching synchronized skating to synchronized paddling several years ago. Many of her former skaters are now on her adult dragon boat teams. It’s hard work, but the teams enjoy it.

“I make it fun,” she said. “I want them to come out and work.”

Cowichan Bay is the perfect location for dragon boating, and a great place to spend spring and summer evenings, Baker notes.

Anyone ages 13-18 interested in learning to paddle and training once a week from 4:30-6 p.m. between April and June should contact Megan Lingen at 250-710-3503 or megan.lingen@outlook.com. The team is also looking for potential sponsors.

