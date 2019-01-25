Wrestlers up to the challenge at Campbell River Invitational

Cowichan Secondary wrestler Dawson Jory gets the better of Maple Ridge’s Adrian Truong during a challenge match at the Campbell River Invitational last weekend. (Tricia Ruttan photo)

The first few weeks of 2019 have been busy for the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club.

Members of the club have been all over the mats in January, competing at meets on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and Alberta, with excellent results.

The club sent 70 wrestlers to the Campbell River Invitational last weekend, and made a big impression. A special feature of the Campbell River meet is a series of four matches at the end of the meet, where specially selected wrestlers square off, with the winner of the most exciting match receiving a champion’s belt.

Each of the four matches included a wrestler from the Cowichan Valley, and three of the Cowichan athletes won their battles. Cowichan Secondary’s Dawson Jory won gold in the senior boys 70kg and went on to defeat a competitor from Maple Ridge in his challenge match.

“He didn’t win the belt, but he finished the weekend undefeated,” CVWC head coach Nick Zuback pointed out.

Charlie Roberts from Queen of Angels School, who won the grade 8/9 girls 48-51kg class, squared off against a wrestler from a heavier weight class. Down 6-0, Roberts ended up throwing and pinning her opponent for the win. Brayden Zuback, also from Q of A, won the elementary boys 27-29kg class and wrestled up two classes in the challenge event and won his match 3-2.

Cowichan Secondary’s Talon Hird, a three-time provincial champion, won the senior boys 57kg division and faced an opponent from three weight classes up in the challenge. While he didn’t win, the match was intense enough that his opponent from Maple Ridge was awarded the belt.

The Q of A team finished first in the elementary girls and boys, grade 6/7 girls and grade 8/9 girls divisions, second in grade 6/7 boys and third in grade 8/9 boys. Cowichan Secondary topped the senior girls standings and placed third in senior boys.

Including the first-place finishes of Jory, Roberts, Brayden Zuback and Hird, Cowichan wrestlers brought home 29 gold medals from Campbell River.

Beth Quinn (Q of A), Katelyn Doherty (Duncan Christian), Sophie Rose (Q of A) and Brooklyn Gray (Q of A) won in the elementary girls division; Benjamin Cote (Chemainus), Brody Brennan-McCann (Q of A), Antonio Iannidinardo (Cobble Hill) and Isaac Giles (Q of A) won in the elementary boys division; Indira Klatt (Cobble Hill), Kiara McLeay (Q of A), and Cassidy Pace (Q of A) won in the grade 6/7 girls division; and Carter Zuback (Q of A), Ross Meiner (Alex Aitken), Cameron Healy (Bench), Travis Cowan (Bench), Darren Doherty (Duncan Christian), Grady Berg (Discovery) and Jacob Fraser (Cobble Hill) won in the grade 6/7 boys division.

Nadja Schwarz (Cowichan Secondary) won in the grade 8/9 girls division; Connor Gregson (Tansor), Dylan Battye (QMS) and Aidan Dyer-Price (Q of A) won in the grade 8/9 boys division; Hayley Bye-Pace (Cowichan Secondary) took home gold in the senior girls division, and Mattias Zachary (Cowichan Secondary) and Ashton Combdon (Cowichan Secondary) won in the senior boys division.

A week earlier, a smaller CVWC contingent attended the Wildcat Invitational at Burnaby Central Secondary, and nine of 10 wrestlers came home with medals. Bye-Pace, Jory, Hird, Charlie Roberts and Ethan Mellings won gold, Combdon and Maiya Brownbridge took silver, and Battye and Loryn Roberts claimed bronze.

The next day, the same Cowichan wrestlers helped a Vancouver Island regional team, which also included athletes from Alberni and Campbell River, win the inaugural Duke’s Cup meet at the Beatty Street Drill Hall. The meet consisted of dual bouts against teams from Fraser Valley, North Shore and Vancouver College.

“Looking across the mat at your opponent with the whole team cheering you on, with the atmosphere in the building, over 100 years old, military vehicles on either side of the mat, and soldiers in full gear, it’s pretty cool,” Zuback enthused.

That same weekend, Cowichan Secondary wrestler Stephanie Mould competed in a tournament at the University of Alberta.

“Although she didn’t win, she was able to score points on university level wrestlers and that she will be ready to make the jump when she starts university next year,” Zuback said.

The club’s busy January continues this weekend with a trip to the Western Canada Age Group meet in Abbotsford.