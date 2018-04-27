Wild weekend for the Wild in flag football

Rookie standout Emma Dewit scored four touchdowns last Friday night to lead the Wild to a 37-0 win over the Winter Trucking Storm.

Dewit added a convert, Ashley Bond had a touchdown and an interception and Rhiannon Kemmler also scored in the lopsided victory. The Storm had trouble adjusting to the weather and injuries, getting an interception from Alyssa Davidson and a sack from Rachel Shaw.

The Wild were unable to keep the momentum going through the weekend, and ended up on the wrong side of a 46-13 score against the Startline Fitness Crew. Dewit and Bond scored again, Erica Dow had a convert, Sam Oliver had a sack, and Keri McKelvie had an interception. The Crew got two touchdowns, a convert and two interceptions from Kathleen Owens, a touchdown and two picks from Nell Kirkby, and a touchdown and a convert apiece from Dani Robb and Jess Lines-Wikkerink. Sasha Visona and Sarah Jones also scored, and Nenagh McCulloch had two sacks in the first half.

Also on Sunday, the Ravens handed the Storm their second loss of the weekend. Scoring for the Ravens were Dana Thorne and Brittany Williams with two touchdowns apiece, and Rikki Wylie and Jamie Russell with one each. Thorne, Williams and Becki Patterson also had converts, and Wylie added an interception. The Storm improved from Friday’s showing, but still struggled with injuries. Caitlin Erickson scored the lone touchdown and converted it, while Shaw and Chelsea Morton had strong outings on defence.

Monni Savory had four touchdowns and a convert, and Mila Main had three touchdowns and a convert as the Blue Steel Brew beat Moo’s Law 45-0 in the other Sunday game. Heidi Haslam also contributed a convert. Caryn Taylor had an interception for the Law.