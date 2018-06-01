Wheatsheaf’s ‘one-man wrecking crew’ takes down Duncan Tigers

Dan Whiteford leads the Duncan Tigers’ handshake line at the end of Tuesday’s loss to Wheatsheaf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Wheatsheaf made quick work of the Duncan Tigers in a Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League game at Glenora’s Waldon Park on Tuesday.

Wheatsheaf beat Duncan 8-1 in the game that took a little more than an hour to play.

Tanner McQuarrie recorded the Tigers’ only hit off Wheatsheaf pitcher Chris McCormick, and Trevor Gicas turned a fourth-inning walk into the team’s lone run of the game, making it 2-1 at the time.

Jamie Gicas pitched in place of Craig Snyder, and gave up just five runs while striking out eight to McCormick’s five. The Duncan defence was charged with the other three runs in the fifth inning.

“That’s when the game changed,” Duncan manager Joe DiLalla said. “In the first four, we were looking good.”

Blake Hunter was a “one-man wrecking crew” for Wheatsheaf, going 4-for-4 with three homers and six RBIs.

“He hit the ball hard all game,” DiLalla commented.

The Tigers took their 2-3-1 record to Nanaimo’s Pioneer Park on Wednesday where they took on Parksville. The Duncan team will be at home next Tuesday against Baker Supply.