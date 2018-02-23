Weather upends Isles’ playoff plans

The first game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs didn’t go the way the Kerry Park Islanders wanted, and the second didn’t go as anyone planned.

After losing 3-0 to the Saanich Braves at George Pearkes Arena when the first round opened on Tuesday, the Isles had their home game on Wednesday night postponed due to weather.

The Isles and Braves were scheduled to play the third game of the series in Saanich on Friday night and game four was set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kerry Park Arena. There was no word by deadline on how Wednesday’s cancellation would affect the series.