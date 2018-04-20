Moo’s Law, in Blue, tamed the Wild in CWFL action at McAdam Park last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Weather is the equalizer for Ravens and BSB

Both teams go on to win Sunday games

The Ravens and Blue Steel Brew played to a rare tie on a rainy Friday night in the Cowichan Women’s Football League last week.

Players were slipping all over the McAdam Park field with a few injuries in addition to the draw on the scoreboard.

Jamie Russell and Dana Thorne scored the Ravens’ touchdowns, with a convert from Lauren James and an interception from Brittany Williams. Heidi Haslam and Michelle Nederlof replied with touchdowns for BSB, and Mila Main had the convert. Shelby Wilcox had two sacks, and Main and Jessica Knowles had one each.

BSB picked up a win on Sunday, beating the Winter Trucking Storm 19-6. The Storm opened the scoring on a touchdown by Julie Martin, but BSB tied things up just before the half, then went ahead with two touchdowns late in the game. Rachel Shaw led the Storm defence with four sacks and Kat Waldron added an interception. Main had two touchdowns for BSB and Haslam added one. Roby Clement had a convert and a sack, and Wilcox recorded an interception.

The Ravens also moved on from their Friday night tie to win on Sunday, beating the Startline Crew 31-13. Russell and Autumn Cooper each had two touchdowns for the Ravens, Williams added one on a pick-six, and Becki Patterson had a convert. The Crew got a touchdown and a sack from Dani Robb, and a touchdown and an interception from Jess Lines-Wikkerink, with Kerynne Bain adding a convert.

Also on Sunday, Moo’s Law got past the Wild 25-18. Law substitute quarterback Veronica Smith spread the ball around, connecting with Britnie Hearsey, Leanne Closson and Wendy Charles for touchdowns. Closson also had a convert and Kim Scafe added one interception. The Wild got all three of their touchdowns from rookie Emma Dewit, including a 60-yard kick return to open the game, an end-zone catch, and a 75-yard pick-six. Rhiannon Kemmler also had an interception for the Wild.

