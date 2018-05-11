Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs

The midget AAA Cowichan Valley Mustangs capped off a huge comeback with a 9-8 walk-off win over the Victoria Eagles at Evans Park on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs trailed 8-0 halfway through the fourth inning, but the last three and a half innings were all Cowichan, and Nolan Fothergill’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh gave the home team the victory.

Victoria scored twice in the first, three times in the second, and three times in the top of the fourth to take a convincing lead.

Things changed in the bottom of the fourth. Cam LeSergent sparked the comeback when he walked on four pitches, then stole second midway through Fothergill’s ensuing at-bat. With Tyler Dobson at the plate next, LeSergent stole third and Fothergill stole second. Josh McCann’s sacrifice fly brought LeSergent home, and the Mustangs were finally on the board.

After a scoreless fifth, the Mustangs added five in the sixth. Still down by a pair in the bottom of the seventh, Cowichan tied the game when LeSergent singled home Andrew Strobl, then won it when Fothergill brought home Morley Scott and LeSergent.

Scott was also the winning pitcher after keeping the Eagles off the board for the final two innings, surrendering just one hit and issuing a pair of strikeouts. Starter Matteo Iorio also struck out a pair over two innings of work, and Cameron Linn struck out six in three innings.

Strobl went 3-for-4 at the plate and Scott was 2-for-3, while Fothergill went 1-for-3 with a team-best three RBIs.

Along with 11-1 and 10-0 wins over Richmond City at home last Saturday, Wednesday’s win boosted Cowichan’s record to 9-1. The Mustangs will host Central Okanagan for a double-header this coming Sunday, with games at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.