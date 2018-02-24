VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition

The second full day of competition is off to a roaring start, with sunny skies shining over the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games.

The first day ended with more than two dozen medals earned by athletes across the province.

On Saturday, the 19 different sets of competition continue, including archery, gymnastics, netball and speed skating – just to name a few.

At the Sandman Centre, the pre-novice short programs are set to wrap up with the free skate, while spectators will watch the curling semi-finals down the road at the Kamloops Curling Club.

At McArthur Island, biathlon will wrap up for the Games with finals in sprint race and the mixed relay.

At the nearby rinks, athletes will compete for gold in the 400m, 500m, 2,000m and 3,000m speed skating. Meanwhile, the round-robin matches continue for zone ringette teams.

Tournament Capital Centre is also abuzz, with diving continues on the 1m and 3m height boards. Gymnastics also continue, with four disciplines in women’s artistic competition: vault, uneven bars, beam and floor, and six disciplines for men: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Up at Sun Peaks Resort, the main events are the skiing and snowboarding slopestyle, and the men’s and women’s alpine giant slalom.

To end the last full day of the Games, athletes will be enjoying a youth dance after-hours.

Meanwhile, to celebrate wheelchair badminton’s debut at the upcoming Para-Olympics, zone athletes in badminton and wheelchair basketball will be coming together to test their skills.

