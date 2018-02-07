Emma Dewit drives to the net during Cowichan’s win over Vanier in their final home game of the season late last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

VIDEO: T-Birds victorious in last home game

Cowichan defeats Vanier Towhees in senior girls basketball

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds crushed Vanier in their last home game of the senior girls basketball season.

Cowichan prevailed 66-32 over Vanier on Jan. 30, more than making up for their previous meeting, a marginal victory by Vanier.

“They beat us earlier in the season by five, so it was great to jump ahead like we did,” Cowichan head coach Wendy Charles said. “Our posts rebounded well and our defence really stepped up to hold them to only 14 points at half. Every player contributed for us, and it was great to see such a team effort.”

Emma Dewit and Jazmine Charles each had 24 points on the day, with Charles shooting 5-for-5 from the line and sinking five three-pointers.

Final standings for the North Island league will be determined following Cowichan’s road game against Dover Bay on Tuesday evening, a make-up game from one that was snowed out earlier in the season.

On the weekend prior to their home finale, the T-Birds went 2-2 at Belmont’s tournament, beating Port Alberni and Belmont, while losing to Chilliwack and Nanaimo District. They won Shawnigan Lake School’s tournament this past weekend, and will head to AAAA North Islands at NDSS this coming weekend.

“We hope to continue this intensity as we head into playoffs,” Charles said.

