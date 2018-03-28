Video/photo gallery: Special Olympics take on the Capitals

Teams met in February for annual floor hockey showdown

Prior to the end of the B.C. Hockey League season last month, the Cowichan Valley Capitals took part in their annual floor hockey scrimmage against the Special Olympics BC Cowichan Valley team at Cowichan Secondary School.

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Special Olympics BC - Cowichan Valley and the Cowichan Valley Capitals play in their annual fun exhibition at Cowichan Secondary School in February 2018. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)