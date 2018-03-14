Major midget hockey at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena sees Victoria Grizzlies (white) playing Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (blue) in two games. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

VIDEO: Major midget hockey visits Cowichan Lake Sports Arena

These young players have their eyes on the prize: a place in the WHL major junior league

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds mopped the floor with South Island Grizzlies when the two teams met last weekend for a pair of Major Midget League games at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena.

Saturday, March 10 the T-birds came out on the winning end of a 10-1 score and Sunday, March 11, they showed up bright eyed and bushy tailed, despite a daylight savings time start of 10 a.m., and whupped their Island opponents to the tune of 8-1.

Fraser Valley had the bit between their teeth, and were clearly ready to start the playoff quarterfinals, which, for them, begin this weekend against the Greater Vancouver Canadians.

Despite the uneven score, there was plenty to enjoy during the event. These are big, fast teenage players with their eyes on the NHL, looking at landing a place on one of the Western Hockey League teams, many of which are sponsors of the league.

 

