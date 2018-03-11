VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Burnaby South took home their first championship in almost 40 years

After an action-packed weekend, B.C. has four new high school basketball champions

Burnaby South took home their first provincial championship with a 80-72 win over the Semiahmoo Totems in the BC 4A boys championship final at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night. It was the Burnaby boys’ first senior boys title since 1979.

In the the other divisions, South Kamloops beat Byrne Creek 74-66 to win 3A glory, Brentwood College dominated King George (97-59) in 2A action while Heritage Christian bested Bulkley Valley Christian (65-53) in 1A.

Catch up on the action:

DCS Chargers win junior B girls basketball banner

