VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

A trio of Team Canada superfans, two with roots in the Okanagan, have been making noise at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Shae MacDonald (Summerland), Andy Henderson (Salmon Arm) and Wyatt Danowski (Winnipeg) have been soaking in the atmosphere at the Olympics while on a break from teaching English at an offshore school in China.
The superfans are decked out in Canadian hockey jerseys with the nameplates Buddy, Guy and Friend on the back — a reference to the cartoon South Park.
Earlier this week MacDonald watched Justin Kripps tie the German’s for gold in the two-man bobsled event. MacDonald and Kripps have been friends since they were kids.
“We were confused, it didn’t seem real. We were looking for red and green to indicate if he was ahead or behind. When the final time came in as grey, we didn’t know what to do. I was really nervous for him. Then when we realized he won, I bolted to the finish line.”
#PyeongChang2018Fans: Cheer battle! – @TeamCanada or @OlympicTeamFI? 😂 pic.twitter.com/tPlo2jGb0h
— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 21, 2018
While they didn’t get close enough to speak with Kripps, they did make sure it was known they were there for him. MacDonald said they started singing O’Canada and were yelling ‘Summerland.’
“It was unbelievable. I don’t have a voice left. I just wanted him to do so well … it’s made the trip a success and it was the first event we saw,” said MacDonald, who will also be in the crowd when Kripps competes in the four-man bobsled on Feb. 23.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.