Runners begin the Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 27. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Victoria runners tops in Cobble Hill 10K

Cobble Hill’s own Jed Leech is top Cowichan Valley finisher

Of 454 participants in the Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 27, Victoria’s Andrew Russell was the overall winner, and Catrin Jones was the top female finisher.

Russell’s time of 32 minuets and 23 seconds was nearly a minute faster than second-place runner Shelby Drope of Nanaimo, who won the race in 2018.

Jones and Jen Millar, also from Victoria, shared the lead in the women’s pack until Jones pulled away with about four kilometres left. Jones finished in 36:44, 13 seconds ahead of Millar.

Russell also set an event record for the M35-39 age group, and Roslyn Smith of Comox set the F70-74 record with a time of 48:38.

Brentwood College School student Keaton Heisterman of Nanaimo finished seventh overall and won the M16-19 age group with a time of 35:05. Jed Leech of Cobble Hill was 13th overall at 36:06, Shawnigan Lake’s Mark Swannell was 16th overall at 36:33, Richard Light of Duncan was 31st overall at 38:32, and Mill Bay’s Lucas Tubman was 32nd overall at 38:52.

Hazura Sangha of Duncan won the M85-89 age group with a time of 1:22:33.

The Cobble Hill 10K was the second event of the Island Race Series, followed by the Cedar 12K this coming Sunday.

Previous story
VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

VIDEO: Time to step up to save Cowichan Lake’s Kaatza Lakeside Players

Cowichan Lake’s theatre group is in desperate need of volunteers, will close if none come forward

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

Daponte will be sharing the love on Valentine’s Day in Crofton

Joy of the occasion will be marked by the amazing songstress

Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Cowichan crushes JDF Pilgrims 7-0

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Mystery 10-foot shark that washed ashore identified

Staff at a marine ecology lab at the University of Victoria are seeking a necropsy to be performed

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Most Read