Victoria Royals to dress like Don Cherry tonight

The themed jerseys are in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada

Vancouver Island’s only WHL hockey team will be full of sharp dressed young men Friday night as the Victoria Royals pull on their Don Cherry commemorative uniforms.

Outfitted in classic plaid with an extra large collar, the jerseys will be worn in tonight’s game against the Prince George Cougars, and will then be auctioned off — including one jersey signed by ‘Grapes’ himself!

This is part of a series of events across the Western Hockey League where nine clubs will host themed games to promote organ donation in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada. The kidney foundation is a cause close to the Cherry family, as Don’s son, Tim, received a kidney transplant from his sister Cindy.

Along with the Don Cherry inspired jerseys, the Victoria Royals will also be giving away Don Cherry bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans, while other fans will receive a limited-edition trading card. There will be other items for sale like collector cards, chapstick and mini helmets too.

Fans will also have the opportunity to take a photo with a life-sized cut out of Cherry.

The online auction benefiting the Kidney Foundation will continue through to March 13 at 12 p.m.

Puck drop at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available here or at the box office.


