Vancouver Island Pride Weekend coming to Mt. Washington

VIP events will be held Feb. 28 to March 3

Vancouver Island Pride’s first VIP Getaway Weekend will be held at Mt. Washington Alpine Resort from Feb. 28 to March 3.

The event, which Vancouver Island Pride intends to hold annually, will include a robust itinerary of on-snow and off-the-snow activities with highlights that include a charity ski race, a celebratory Pride Parade, and evening social events.

Vancouver Island Pride selected Mt. Washington as the venue, which is known for record snowfall, varied terrain, and unique views, because it is recognized as one of the best destination resorts in British Columbia, and the hope is the iconic location will help increase attendance. The VIP weekend is expected to attract many first-time visitors to the resort and the Comox Valley. New guests can orientate themselves to the 1,700-acre resort by joining daily guided tours of the slopes. For skiing and snowboarding novices, VIP has arranged to make group lessons available with Mt. Washington’s Snow School.

The weekend schedule will also cater to non-skiers.

“There are a lot of activities to take part in outside of skiing or snowboarding,” explained Robyn Heron, manager of business development at Mt. Washington. “For example, guests can explore Strathcona Park on Nordic skis or snowshoes. It’s a wild experience to see the old-growth forests covered in two metres of snow! We also have fat biking, which we just added this year, on a 15 km groomed trail system.”

Heron noted other activities include the Tube Park, a groomed slope where guests descend the hill on a truck tire inner tube, and an après scene at the resort and in the Comox Valley rivalling bigger, more famous ski resort towns.

Mt. Washington has indicated an interest in hosting the VIP Weekend as an annual event and has partnered with LGBTQ travel specialist, Dean Nelson of Travels by Dean to help co-ordinate travel for the occasion. Nelson provided some background for the origins of the of the winter getaway.

“Over the years we’ve heard from the Island’s LGBTQ community that they would love to see a gay ski weekend that’s affordable and easy to get to like Mt. Washington. We are so excited about the activities lined up for the inaugural event from the skiing to the apres scene. It’s going to be a high energy weekend celebrating diversity on and off the slopes.”

Previous story
Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament
Next story
Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Just Posted

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

Missing and murdered men, women and children spur annual walk in Cowichan

For Jones, it’s important work and it’s personal.

Cowichan visitor centre could face funding shortfall

City of funding proposes to cut grant by $4,000

Editorial: Duncan cutting off its nose to spite its face with unilateral funding cut

It’s well worth the $30,000 the City of Duncan contributes annually.

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Vancouver Island Pride Weekend coming to Mt. Washington

VIP events will be held Feb. 28 to March 3

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Most Read