Jaden Bhopal will represent Cowichan Secondary in the Seniors Classic. (Citizen file)

Valley schools send big contingent to basketball Island Seniors Classic

Brentwood, Shawnigan, Cow High all represented

The AA boys provincial championship team from Brentwood College School will be well-represented at the 31st annual Vancouver Island Seniors Classic All-Star Games.

Brentwood, which repeated as B.C. AA champs, will have six players in the showcase, which will take place at UVic on April 7.

Provincial tournament MVP Brendan Sullivan will suit up for the North Boys A team alongside teammates Bruno Chan and Nathan Pasloske, while Casper Poelen, Jonathan MacDonald and Somto Dimonachie will play for the North Boys B team.

Shawnigan Lake School, who finished fifth at the AA provincial tournament, is also sending a strong contingent to the Seniors Classic. Sergio Pereira was named to the North Boys A team, while Kyle Murdy, Hans Krohn and Scott Leslie will play for the North Boys B team, where they will be coached by Shawnigan’s Vito Pasquale.

Cowichan Secondary School will be represented at classic by standout guard Jaden Bhopal on the North Boys A team and Emma Dewit on the North Girls team.

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

