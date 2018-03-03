Devyn Zunti

Valley represented well at field provincials

Mid Island Lightning field lacrosse teams were shut out of the medals at the provincial championships last month, but still came home some hardware.

The U12 Tier 2 girls team lost all four of their games at provincials in Langley, but only one by a margin of more than four goals, and received the Subway Team Sportsmanship Award. Head coach Naomi Walser was named the Warrior Sports Fair Play Coach, and Bria Grounds took home the team’s Warrior Fair Play Award.

“The girls gained a lot of experience over the weekend,” Walser said. “Their first two games, they were piecing things together, and by the third and fourth games they, were making very nice passes up the field and taking great shots. The teams they played were increasingly stronger, and each game our girls stepped up to the plate and gave them a good challenge. It was a lot of fun to see. Huge thanks to players who rotated through in goal. It really was a team effort and the players all worked really well together.”

The U15 Tier 2 boys Mid Island team played three games at their tournament in Burnaby, losing all three, although only one was a blowout. Lightning goaltender Devyn Zunti was named game MVP twice, and Aidan Collery received the award once. Collery led the team with five goals over three games, and Zunti also scored four times in the tournament, including a hat trick when he came out as a player in the second half of the team’s last game. Ben Nott received the Warrior Fair Play Award.

“The boys played and worked hard as a team, but you could tell that by the last game they were disheartened,” Mid Island manager Teri Zunti said. “It was a rough season for these guys as we had almost half of our practices cancelled due to weather and then we have no fields for the month of December, so considering they really didn’t have a lot of time to practice they did really well by making it to provincials”

Two Cowichan Valley players from the U13 age group opted to play out of the region when Mid Island didn’t field a team in that level. Reed Gallaugher and Seth O’Brien played for the Pacific Rim U13 Tier 2 team, which also qualified for provincials, going 1-2.

 

Reed Gallaugher

Previous story
Island silver for DCS Chargers

Just Posted

Valley represented well at field provincials

Mid Island Lightning field lacrosse teams were shut out of the medals… Continue reading

Island silver for DCS Chargers

The Duncan Christian School Chargers made it within a game of representing… Continue reading

World renowned Borealis String Quartet plays special Sunday matinee in Duncan

They’re energetic; they’ve had music written especially for them; don’t wait to buy those tickets.

Bighill returns to Cowichan for sixth camp

Adam Bighill may now be playing on football’s biggest stage, but he… Continue reading

Drivesmart column: Speed cameras could make difference on Malahat

Both driving without due care and weather most often have a speed component

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘The crisis is now’: budget’s trickle of infrastructure money slower than hoped

Sluggish pace of federal infrastructure spending persistent, despite promises for bridges, transit

Most Read