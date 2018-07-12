Valley players ride Wave to provincial championship

A pair of soccer players from the Cowichan Valley helped the Vancouver Island Wave to the U16 girls provincial title at the EA Sports B.C. Premier League championship tournament in Langford on June 23 and 24.

Sophie Miranda and Reece Fougner-Rukus won the provincial championship with the Wave after beating Surrey United 2-0 in the final match. Miranda scored the eventual game-winning goal from the penalty spot after a great move to draw a foul in the box.

Prior to winning the playoff title, the U16 Wave had won the league banner, and have a combined record of 30 wins and just two losses over the last two seasons.

Both Miranda and Fougner-Rukus are former Cowichan Valley Soccer Association players. Miranda attends Shawnigan Lake School, and Fougner-Rukus is a student at Brentwood College School.

Eight clubs from the BCSPL sent teams to battle for the top spots in the province, including the Wave, one team from the Interior and the other six from the Lower Mainland.

This was the first time in 13 years that the provincial premier championship tournament has been hosted on southern Vancouver Island.