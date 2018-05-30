Pictured here at the 2017 NAHC in the Cowichan Valley, Ty Brant claimed his second gold medal in three appearances at the tournament when Team BC won the 2018 championship. (Citizen file)

Valley boys win NAHC gold

Local products help Team BC to boys title, girls team finishes fourth

Two hockey players with local ties were part of Team B.C.’s championship win in the male division at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia earlier this month.

Duncan’s Ty Brant won his second title in three appearances with Team B.C. at the NAHC. The defenceman was also on the gold-medal winning team in 2016, and helped B.C. to bronze in 2017 when the event was held in the Cowichan Valley. Brant spent the 2017-18 season with the Delta Hockey Academy

Making his first appearance at the NAHC was Ladysmith’s Hunter Livingston, also a defenceman, who played in the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association until heading to the Notre Dame hockey academy in Saskatchewan for the last two years.

B.C. defeated Team Saskatchewan 6-5 in overtime to win the gold-medal game, the third time in the NAHC’s 17-year history that B.C. has won the national title.

The head coach for Team B.C. was Dwayne Roloson, a former NHL goalie who served as an assistant coach with two of Shawnigan Lake School’s teams in 2016-17.

“After a pool-play loss to Saskatchewan earlier in the week, we went into the final game with a renewed focus and each period saw our boys more determined to not give up,” Roloson said. “These young players were full of heart, hard work and talent and I feel proud to have been a part of this program.”

B.C. finished second in their pool after round-robin play, then beat the defending champions from Manitoba in the semifinals.

Maryna Macdonald, a Shawnigan Lake School Grade 12 player, captained B.C.’s female team to fourth place in their tournament and was named the Most Valuable Defensive Player. The Harvard-bound Macdonald was joined on Team B.C. by Shawnigan teammate Georgia McLellan.

Previous story
Road to 2021 World Cup starts at Shawnigan
Next story
BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

Just Posted

Duncan’s Harvest One on the cutting edge of cannabis

Harvest One operates out of a 10,000 square foot facility south of Duncan

RCMP probe suspicious house fire in Ladysmith

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire in the south… Continue reading

Young musicians take centre stage at Chemainus classical series

The lovely atmosphere of St. Michael’s Church welcomes eight young performers

Valley boys win NAHC gold

Local products help Team BC to boys title, girls team finishes fourth

Updated OCP needs to be more user-friendly, council told

“People were really struggling with the maps.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Most Read