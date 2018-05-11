Cowichan’s U14 and U15 Gold girls teams celebrate winning their respective Island Invitationals in Powell River late last month. (Left: Todd Blumel photo/right: submitted]

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

In likely their last meaningful games before they head to the provincial championships in July, the Cowichan Valley’s U14 and U15 Gold girls teams both won their Island Invitational finals in Powell River.

The U14 girls beat their Powell River opponents 4-0, and the U15s won their game 2-0.

Taya Brubacher made appearances in both games, scoring three times and earning a yellow card in the U14 match after warming up by playing the first half of the U15 game.

Brubacher’s big day was just one of the highlights for the Cowichan U14 team, which also got stellar goalkeeping from Ava Rodier. Rodier, who coach Neall Rowlings says is “far above this age group in goaltending skill,” made two big stops against Powell River before she exited with an injury, forcing centre back Priscilla Jack to step up.

“We went into the half at 0’s,” Rowlings noted. “It probably should have been 2-2.”

The Cowichan players came out motivated in the second half, and Ruth Paulson quickly made it 1-0 with a sneaky right-footer into the bottom corner. The game opened up after that, and Brubacher struck for a rapid-fire hat trick.

Katrina Fortin had a strong day tackling in the centre of the pitch, and Jessica Butler was named game MVP by the Powell River team. Tianna Chau had a great individual scoring opportunity, taking a shot and then absorbing a late tackle for her efforts.

“At 4-0 the game got a little vicious,” Rowlings said.

The Cowichan U15s played a strong game despite missing a pair of key players in sniper Aisha Werner and Shayla Wilson.

Powell River had more of the play in the first half, creating a couple of decent chances from 20 or 25 yards out, but Cowichan’s goalkeeper was up to the task.

“Chloe Bruce played well,” Cowichan U15 coach Brian Johnston said. “She made some good saves early on.”

Cowichan came out stronger after the break.

“In the second half, we definitely controlled the game,” Johnston said. “We had more territorial play. I don’t think they had many chances — maybe one.”

About 15 minutes into the second half, Serena Lalani took a free kick in the Cowichan end, and lofted it over the Powell River defence to Jayda Lauzon, who made one touch before burying the ball in the net and tilting the game in her team’s favour.

“We had the momentum and kept it going,” Johnston said.

About 10 to 15 minutes after that, Lauzon sent in a corner kick, which was bobbled by the Powell River keeper. She dropped the ball in front of Taylor Johnston, who put her team up by a pair. Cowichan fended Powell River off after that.

“We did a good job defensively, closing things up,” Johnston said. “We didn’t give them much opportunity.”

Lalani was name game MVP, while Molly Corbett was strong on the back line and Abby Lief had an impressive outing at centre back.

Both Cowichan girls teams will take a few weeks off before resuming practice in June prior to their respective provincial tournaments.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season
Next story
Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs

Just Posted

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

Dog rushed to clinic after ingesting drugs

Owners say they found out the dog had swallowed cocaine and marijuana while out on a walk

Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs

Down 8-0, Cowichan battles back to win 9-8

April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero headline a double bill folk music performance

Fantastic entertainers hit Cowichan Theatre stage on Friday

Province commits $11 million towards amalgamation, if approved

$8.5 million would be towards policing costs

VIDEO: Let the good times roll in first Laketown Shakedown

With Current Swell and Jon and Roy as headliners, there’s lots to enjoy at this first in a series

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

Some allergens are active 33 days earlier than previous seasons

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Most Read