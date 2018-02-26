Tweedsmuir set to go for gold

Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers and the St. George’s Saints are set to go for gold.

The two teams emerged victorious from their respective semifinal games on Monday at the Langley Events Centre on day three of the B.C. junior boys basketball provincial invitational championships.

The No. 5 seed Saints took out the No. 1 ranked Vancouver College Fighting Irish 71-63 in the first semifinal while the No. 3 Panthers put an end to the No. 23 Bulldogs Cinderella run over the first three days, handling the Vancouver Island squad 69-37.

Tweedsmuir and St. George’s tip-off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The Fighting Irish and Bulldogs will play for bronze that same day at 4:30 p.m.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Canucks have to settle for acquiring players at NHL trade deadline
Next story
Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Just Posted

Local police are looking for help with groping case

Man alleged to have groped number of people in Duncan on Feb. 18

Wrestlers set stage for historic provincials

Cow High girls win second straight Island title

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

Owner of potbelly pig says he’s sorry for killing her for food

Molly was adopted from SPCA in January

Cat taken from senior in Duncan care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

Canucks snowed under by Avalanche in Denver

MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action

Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events

Tweedsmuir set to go for gold

Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre

Missing plane thought to be in North Okanagan

New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake

Island First Nations officially bids to host 2020 North American Indigenous Games

Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997

Canucks have to settle for acquiring players at NHL trade deadline

Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek

Fans greet returning Olympians in Vancouver

Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe

B.C. NDP getting employer push-back on health care tax

Carole James says she’ll consult not-for-profits, municipalities

Most Read