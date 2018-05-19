Tigers pitcher Craig Snyder winds up during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against Wheatsheaf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Tigers stymied on the basepaths

Duncan bats are hot, but don’t create runs

The Duncan Tigers’ bats were working fine on Tuesday evening, but for some reason, the team couldn’t generate a lot of offence.

“We got our share of hits,” manager Joe DiLalla said. “We just didn’t get guys in.”

The Tigers out-hit visiting Wheatsheaf 14-8 in the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League test at Glenora’s Waldon Park, but that didn’t translate to runs on the scoreboard as Wheatsheaf prevailed 8-5.

“It was a bit of a slugfest,” DiLalla said. “It was a good game, though, some good plays.”

Craig Snyder struck out 14 Wheatsheaf batters and also had a great night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run in the sixth inning and, two RBIs. Trevor Gicas was also 3-for-4 with a run. Ryan Kline was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Jamie Gicas and Kyle Wanless both went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Chris Moreside went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs, and leadoff man Tanner McQuarrie was 1-for-5.

Wheatsheaf’s offence included three homers. The Cedar team was bolstered by four or five players from the A-level Sooke Loggers, tuning up for a big tournament in Kelowna this weekend.

“There’s a limited number of games on the Island,” DiLalla said. “Guys want to get their at-bats.”

Tuesday’s game was the Tigers’ third of the young season, coming after a 1-0 loss to Baker Supply at Waldon Park on May 8 and an 8-3 win over Wheatsheaf in Cedar last Thursday.

The Duncan team will be playing some home games at Pioneer Park in Nanaimo to make it easier for the Parksville team to play.

They hosted Parksville at Pioneer Park on Wednesday, and will visit Wheatsheaf next Thursday. The team won’t be back in Glenora again until May 29 when they host Wheatsheaf at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

Just Posted

Search for Kilmer continues from new HQ Saturday morning

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Tigers stymied on the basepaths

Duncan bats are hot, but don’t create runs

T.W. Paterson column: Camp McKinney’s stolen gold has never been found

Then a frightened Keane heard the double-click of a Winchester being cocked.

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Young mother’s death devastates Vancouver Island family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Most Read