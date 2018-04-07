Brandon Corby, who played with Cowichan’s last junior B team in 2016, is among those coming back to play this year. (Citizen file)

Thunder will begin play in May

Junior B lacrosse is coming back to the Cowichan Valley this summer.

The B.C. Lacrosse Association reconfigured the junior system in the province this year so that it lines up with the rest of Canada. Those changes should help Cowichan field a competitive team in the Vancouver Island league.

The intermediate level has been eliminated across B.C., and the junior level now consists of junior A and three tiers of junior B. Tier 1 is the rough equivalent of the old intermediate A league, with older players now eligible to play. Tier 2 is the old junior B league, and Tier 3 is the old inter B league.

Cowichan will play in Tier 2, and coach Lorne Winship is expecting to do well in the five-team Island league.

“I believe we’ll be very strong,” he said, noting that several players from past provincial championship teams he has coached in minor and intermediate lacrosse will be suiting up for Cowichan this year.

The provincial championships will be hosted by the Westshore Bears this year, so the Island will have two berths, including Westshore’s host spot.

Games will start in the first week of May. All Cowichan home games will be played at Kerry Park Arena on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.

