Kurtis Smith and the rest of the Cowichan Valley Thunder will take on Westshore in the Island final series beginning on Monday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Thunder start junior B lacrosse final on Monday

Cowichan takes on Westshore at Kerry Park Arena

The Vancouver Island junior B Tier 2 box lacrosse final between the Cowichan Valley Thunder and Westshore Bears will get underway on Monday.

The Thunder and Bears will square off at Kerry Park Arena at 8 p.m. on Monday, with the second game taking place at Langford’s Q Centre next Thursday, also at 8 p.m.

If a third game is necssary, it will be played on Sunday, July 28.

The Island final series was originally planned to be a best-of-five, but with both teams already guaranteed a berth in provincials, they agreed to make it a best-of-three.

Cowichan finished the regular season in first place in the league with 13 wins, one loss and two ties, then defeated Campbell River 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Westshore placed third with a 7-4-5 record, and knocked off Saanich in the first round.

Previous story
Open water swimming from Victoria to Washington State

Just Posted

Thunder start junior B lacrosse final on Monday

Cowichan takes on Westshore at Kerry Park Arena

T.W. Paterson column: Historical figures under modern-day microscope

“No one’s hands are clean when it comes to the history of Canada.”

Open water swimming from Victoria to Washington State

The swim will take at least 24 hours, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night

Inside the music

Big Read: step behind the curtain at the venerable Vancouver Island Music Festival

No easy solutions for Quamichan Lake’s deadly algae, report states

More research and funding required

BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Medals have already been handed out following one day of competition in the 2018 BC Summer Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

From hot dog to not dog: stuffed toy prompts car break in

B.C. couple said dog toy had been in the backseat for 18 years without problems

Cigarette packs with graphic images, blunt warnings are effective: focus groups

Warnings considered effective flag ailments smoking can cause, like colorectal and stomach cancers

Canada’s title hopes quashed at Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco

On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0

‘We are doing the right thing:’ Protesters dig in at anti-pipeline camp

B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place

Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

Alexander Gerst becomes an astronaut musician with live performance from International Space Station

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

ZONE 6: Rugby star Maggie Banks carries family legacy to BC Games

Shawnigan Lake student and Coquitlam native following her parents to the national program

Most Read