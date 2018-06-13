Cowichan’s Mat Jung fires at the Nanaimo Timbermen net while airborne during a game at Kerry Park Arena earlier this season. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Thunder come back against Campbell River

Cowichan junior B’s still undefeated

Trailing 7-5 after the first period on Sunday afternoon, the junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder turned things around in the next frame and ended up winning convincingly over the Campbell River Ravens.

Cowichan captain Tyson Black and Mat Jung each finished with four goals and six assists as the Thunder clobbered the Ravens 20-11.

“We got our game together,” Cowichan head coach Lorne Winship said. “It was 16-8 after two.”

Colin Winship added three goals and three assists, and Brandon Corby had three goals and one helper, while Brayden Zunti scored two goals and set up three more. Also getting in on the scoring were Jacob Taylor with a goal and two assists and Kyle Page and Lucas Nagel with one goal apiece. Brady Williams recorded one assist.

The Thunder beat the Nanaimo Timbermen 18-6 in Nanaimo last Wednesday. Cowichan’s scheduled home game on Saturday was postponed when the Saanich Express’s travel plans were foiled following a serious car crash on the Malahat.

Last Wednesday’s match was “not much of a game,” Winship admitted.

“We ran mixed O and D out the front gate for the second and third periods,” the coach noted.

Three different players had hat tricks against the T-Men: Zunti (who also had two assists), Olin Webb (one assist) and Liam Clinging (one assist). Seven more players had single goals: Jung (six assists), Black (six assists), Kyle Page (two assists), Williams (one assist), Winship (one assist), Mitch Page (one assist), Miles Brooks and Tyler Weidenfeld. Corby recorded three helpers, Parker Teufel had two, and Taylor and goalie Kain Stewart added one apiece.

Cowichan will visit the Westshore Bears this Thursday. The team’s next home game is on Wednesday, June 20, when they host the Saanich Express.

Previous story
‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Just Posted

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

Cowichan welcomes “That Feller You’ve Seen on TV”

Shaun Majumder brings his funny show to the Valley

Big crowd out at Laketown Ranch for Trooper’s Lake Days show

They were the band everyone was waiting for, and the Flats were rockin’ when Trooper performed

VIDEO: Naming ballfields leads the way to new future for Centennial Park

A big crowd watches as decades of waiting for new ballfields for Lake Cowichan draws to a close

North Cowichan’s former CAO received almost full-year salary in severance

Dve Devana left the municipality in March, 2017

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach not looking back as team preps for first game of year

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Problems next door: Residents up in arms over illegal activities in Vancouver Island community

Courtenay residents express outrage, fear regarding illegal activities along 20th Street

Scorned by fire: Kitchen managers talk mental health in the industry

From cooks throwing knives to a breakdown that nearly killed a chef, kitchens struggle to deal with stress

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Most Read