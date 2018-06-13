Thunder come back against Campbell River

Cowichan’s Mat Jung fires at the Nanaimo Timbermen net while airborne during a game at Kerry Park Arena earlier this season. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Trailing 7-5 after the first period on Sunday afternoon, the junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder turned things around in the next frame and ended up winning convincingly over the Campbell River Ravens.

Cowichan captain Tyson Black and Mat Jung each finished with four goals and six assists as the Thunder clobbered the Ravens 20-11.

“We got our game together,” Cowichan head coach Lorne Winship said. “It was 16-8 after two.”

Colin Winship added three goals and three assists, and Brandon Corby had three goals and one helper, while Brayden Zunti scored two goals and set up three more. Also getting in on the scoring were Jacob Taylor with a goal and two assists and Kyle Page and Lucas Nagel with one goal apiece. Brady Williams recorded one assist.

The Thunder beat the Nanaimo Timbermen 18-6 in Nanaimo last Wednesday. Cowichan’s scheduled home game on Saturday was postponed when the Saanich Express’s travel plans were foiled following a serious car crash on the Malahat.

Last Wednesday’s match was “not much of a game,” Winship admitted.

“We ran mixed O and D out the front gate for the second and third periods,” the coach noted.

Three different players had hat tricks against the T-Men: Zunti (who also had two assists), Olin Webb (one assist) and Liam Clinging (one assist). Seven more players had single goals: Jung (six assists), Black (six assists), Kyle Page (two assists), Williams (one assist), Winship (one assist), Mitch Page (one assist), Miles Brooks and Tyler Weidenfeld. Corby recorded three helpers, Parker Teufel had two, and Taylor and goalie Kain Stewart added one apiece.

Cowichan will visit the Westshore Bears this Thursday. The team’s next home game is on Wednesday, June 20, when they host the Saanich Express.