Capitals forward Lucas Vanroboys carries the puck out of the Cowichan end during the first period of Saturday night’s win over the Trail Smoke Eaters. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Three-point weekend continues Caps’ turnaround

Cowichan has won three straight at home

After earning a single point in an overtime loss on the road on Friday night, the Cowichan Valley Capitals extended their home winning streak to three games with a victory at the Island Savings Centre on Saturday.

The Caps were edged 5-4 by the Nanaimo Clippers at Frank Crane Arena on Friday, then defeated the Trail Smoke Eaters by a 6-4 final score the next night.

“Where we are overall, a weekend like that could be considered progress,” Capitals head coach Mike Vandekamp said.

The results continued a relatively successful stretch for the Caps. In seven games since a 9-1 loss to the Merritt Centennials on Oct. 14, the team has three wins, three losses and one overtime defeat. They had just two victories in the 14 games before that.

“That’s progress, .500 hockey,” Vandekamp said. “Now we’re looking to expand on that and become an even better team.”

Defenceman Peter Tabor scored for the Caps with 5:46 left in regulation to force overtime against the Clippers. Nanaimo’s Tyler Williams completed his hat trick for Nanaimo at 3:34 of the first extra session. Cowichan led 2-1 after the first period, and the teams were tied 3-3 after two periods. Adam Conquest finished the night with a goal and an assist for the Caps, while Kolton Cousins and Paul Selleck also scored. Former Capital Ethan Scardina had a goal and two assists for Nanaimo.

Blake Wood made his sixth straight start in the Capitals’ net, stopping 32 of 37 shots, while Nanaimo’s Jordan Naylor stopped 28 of 32 Cowichan shots. The Caps went 1-for-6 on the powerplay, while the Clippers were 2-for-4.

“Obviously, we wanted two points in Nanaimo,” Vandekamp said. “We had chances, that’s for darn sure. We didn’t capitalize, and we made some costly errors.”

Trail led 1-0 after the first period, but the Caps scored three times in the first half of the second period and were up 3-2 after 40 minutes before going on to win 6-4.

“I thought we had a pretty slow start in the first period,” Vandekamp commented. “I liked our second period. We played probably our best 10 minutes of hockey in the first 10 minutes of the second.”

Five different players had multi-point nights for the Caps, led by Lucas Vanroboys, who scored twice and added a pair ofassists. David Melaragni, Niko Esposito-Selivanov and Brady Lynn each had a goal and two helpers, and Paul Selleck had oneof each.

Jack Grant made his first start in the Cowichan net since Oct. 3 and stopped 29 of 33 shots. Former Capitals goalie Adam Marcoux started for Trail and allowed six goals on 34 shots before he was pulled with just under 10 minutes in the game. His replacement, Tanner Marshall, stopped all four shots he faced.

Vandekamp was pleased to see Grant back between the pipes.

“He was playing pretty well before the injury,” the coach said. “That was 11 games without a guy who was establishing himself as our starting goalie. He was a bit rusty. It will take him time to get back to where he was, but it’s a confidence booster for the team.”

The three-point weekend improved the Caps’ record to five wins, 13 losses, two overtime losses and one shootout loss. They still sit last in the Island Division, one point shy of the Nanaimo Clippers, but in the league standings moved ahead of the Surrey Eagles, who have the same number of points in two more games than the Caps.

Four of Cowichan’s five wins this year have come at the Island Savings Centre, and the team will play two games at home this weekend, just the third such weekend for the Caps this season. The Powell River Kings visit on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Victoria Grizzlies stop by on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Grizzlies (14-7-0-1) are first in the Island Division and the Kings (12-8-0-0) are second

“It’s two tough opponents,” Vandekamp said. “Just playing at home isn’t going to mean automatic wins. It will be a tough challenge both nights. They’re somewhat different teams. Victoria has a really good top line, and Powell River has got depth. They’re at the top of the division for a reason. We need to play six good periods. We won’t have room for lapses or mental breakdowns.”

Previous story
‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players
Next story
Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Just Posted

Three-point weekend continues Caps’ turnaround

Cowichan has won three straight at home

Staples excited to take on role of mayor in Duncan

New council sworn in on Nov. 5

One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

Series of recent earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Last one on Halloween night

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Cowichan advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Americans head to the polls for midterm elections

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Most Read