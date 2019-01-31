Kalum Lachance

Three from Cowichan Thunder picked in BCJALL draft

Devyn Zunti goes to Delta, Wade Mason and Kalum Lachance to Nanaimo

Three players from the midget B Cowichan Valley Thunder were claimed in the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League draft at the beginning of January.

Devyn Zunti was he first player selected from the Thunder, going to the Delta Islanders 19th overall in the third round. Teammates Wade Mason and Kalum Lachance were both picked by the Nanaimo Timbermen in the fifth round, going 34th and 38th overall, respectively.

All three players were members of the Cowichan team that won the Island league and playoff banners and finished third at the provincial championships last summer. Zunti was named the Zone 6 Player of the Year, and Lachance was picked for the provincial tournament all-star team.

READ MORE: Midget B Thunder finish third at lacrosse provincials

In Delta, Zunti will join his older brother, Brayden, who also coached the midget B Thunder last summer. Devyn was a frequent call-up to the junior B Thunder team that won their provincial championship last summer as well, and was also part of the Island zone team that won gold in box lacrosse at the 2018 BC Summer Games.

Nanaimo Timbermen general manager Dave Bremner was excited to draft both Lachance and Mason.

“Kalum is a big offensive threat that we hope can make our club and continue his scoring touch,” Bremner said. “He has good hands and knack for the net. He is a tough player to stop when going inside the red zone. Wade is a fit, strong defender who will be counted on to shore up the defensive core. He mental game is as strong as I have seen. He is a relentless worker.

Other players who aged out of midget last year could still surface at the junior A level as undrafted free agents. The Timbermen are holding a free agent camp in Nanaimo on Feb. 24. Anyone interested should email JrTimbermenManager@outlook.com

 

Wade Mason

Cowichan lacrosse players Devyn Zunti, Wade Mason and Kalum Lachance were picked in the BCJALL draft on Jan. 5. (Citizen files)

