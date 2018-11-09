Cowichan’s Arthur Gray drives forward during last Saturday’s Third Division win over Castaway Wanderers. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Third Division Piggies trounce Castaways

Blaire Grant scores three in lopsided victory

Helped out by some players with First Division experience who opted to play with their rugby club’s other senior men’s side during a bye weekend, the Third Division Cowichan Piggies romped to a 59-0 win over Castaway Wanderers at home last Saturday afternoon.

Blaire Grant scored three tries for Cowichan and Bruce Moss added two. Thomas Webber, Tyler Garside, Tom Molyneaux and Owen Wood had singles, with Wood also slotting seven conversions.

The Piggies have two wins and two losses in Island Third Division competition this season. The Thirds are scheduled to host Comox on Nov. 24.

Cowichan’s First Division side will be back in action this weekend with a road game at James Bay.

Previous story
‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Just Posted

Third Division Piggies trounce Castaways

Blaire Grant scores three in lopsided victory

Sunrise and sunset events in Duncan Nov. 11 remember the end of the First World War

You can get up early and hear the pipers or enjoy the bells at supper time. Or both

Goals elude Cowichan Cougars in loss to Gorge

Over-30 team back in action at home Friday night

Lexi Bainas Column: An extraordinary mix of things around the Valley this week

We’ve got music, drama, and celebration, so let it all loose

Nooky Wood torches Twilighters in Old Boys match

Cowichan tops Burnaby side 15-5

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

SUV smashes into Vancouver Island storefront

Driver ‘hit the gas instead of the brake,’ causing damage but no injuries

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Most Read