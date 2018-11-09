Third Division Piggies trounce Castaways

Cowichan’s Arthur Gray drives forward during last Saturday’s Third Division win over Castaway Wanderers. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Helped out by some players with First Division experience who opted to play with their rugby club’s other senior men’s side during a bye weekend, the Third Division Cowichan Piggies romped to a 59-0 win over Castaway Wanderers at home last Saturday afternoon.

Blaire Grant scored three tries for Cowichan and Bruce Moss added two. Thomas Webber, Tyler Garside, Tom Molyneaux and Owen Wood had singles, with Wood also slotting seven conversions.

The Piggies have two wins and two losses in Island Third Division competition this season. The Thirds are scheduled to host Comox on Nov. 24.

Cowichan’s First Division side will be back in action this weekend with a road game at James Bay.