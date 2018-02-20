FACEBOOK PHOTO/WOUNDED WARRIOR RUN BC Wounded Warrior Run Runner Simon Brown in Woss.

The Wounded Warrior Run makes it to Woss

Feb. 20 marks the Woss to Sayward leg of the run

The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 made it to Woss, the next stop on the island length journey after Port McNeill.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the community of Port Hardy and the blessing of the runners by Chief Calvin Hunt, and to the Rangers and Junior Rangers as well as the multitude of First Responders who escorted us,” read a Jan.20 post on the Wound Warrior Run BC’s Facebook page.

“The amazing folks in Port McNeil welcomed us with the most amazing burger lunch and powered us for our final leg into Woss where Morgan and the community put out the most amazing potluck spread. Todays outpouring of support and love for our journey was overwhelming”

The runners are off to Sayward for the Feb.20 stretch from Woss to Satward and are expected to run the Campbell River to Comox stretch on Feb. 22.

The runners can be followed live via an interactive map on the Wounded Warrior Run BC website.

They will also have a grand finale at the Legislature in Victoria Feb. 25 when they reach the end of their journey.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of a group of runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just seven days. This year the team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

Runners this year are Jacqueline Zweng, Matt Carlson, Allan Kobayashi, Chris Loran, Simon Brown, Mark Dankwerth, Steve Deschamps, Brett Malcolm, and Bernice Smith.

