The Texas Adrenaline won their sixth Sun Bowl title at McAdam Park last weekend. (Chris Mann photo)

Texas Adrenaline make history at Sun Bowl XXXIII

U.S. team ties Wheelers with sixth win

The Texas Adrenaline made history last weekend at Sun Bowl XXXIII.

The American team defeated the Vancouver Panthers 39-0 in the Top Flight final, becoming just the second team in Sun Bowl history to win the championship six times.

The Adrenaline had previously won the title in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016, and their win in last Sunday’s final tied them with the Cowichan Women’s Football League’s own Wheelers, who won six times between 1998 and 2005.

“The competition level was set high from the opening game to the final game,” Sun Bowl organizer Chris Mann said.

Shanika Cornice of the Adrenaline took home tournament MVP honours.

The Victoria Shehawks, who include several players from the 2018 CWFL champion Ravens, won the Almost Top Flight division over the Victoria Xtreme, and the Grounded final saw the Vancouver Mayhem beat the CWFL’s Winter Trucking Storm Swat Team.

The Panthers’ Megan Hamm and Mayhem’s Alyssa Dalman were named the best offensive players in the tournament, while Amy Acheson of the Xtreme and Rhiannon Kemmler of the Wild, another Cowichan team, were named best defensive players. The Xtreme were named the Most Sportsmanlike team, and the Spirit Award went to Moo’s Law.

Mann expressed his thanks to the City of Duncan, Beverly Corners Liquor Store, Cowichan Valley Minor Football, Country Grocer, Riot Brewing, Lawson Kelly, and Lindsay Elzinga, who delivered a special performance of ‘Colours,’ her song for the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

