The U14 Cowichan Crushers are headed to provincials. (Todd Blumel photo)

Teamwork takes U14 Cowichan Crushers to provincials

Cowichan beats Powell River to win Island berth

All 16 players contributed as the U14 Gold Cowichan Crushers beat Powell River 3-0 to book a berth in the provincial soccer championships.

The Crushers haven’t played as a unit in every game this season, but their teamwork was on full display in the Feb. 24 match at Dave Williams Field.

“I thought we played really well,” striker Georgia McLean said. “We played good as a team today. There are games where everybody plays by themselves, but today we came together as a team.”

Jessica Butler, Taya Brubacher and Ruth Paulson did the scoring as Cowichan locked up a berth in the provincial tournament in Kamloops in June. Also stepping up with big games were Isla Elam, Jarrett Elliott, Kaylynn (Rocket) Rowlings, and Margo Blumel.

“We moved the ball well; most of the first half was in their end,” Crushers head coach Neall Rowlings said. “The girls were dangerous with short corners and very effective at switching the ball. Powell River has the narrowest field I have ever played on, so I imagine this was a factor.

“From this game we have figured out what our plan is, and what to work on to continue to succeed. The girls set out their own goal of winning provincials, and I think it is more than achievable.”

The Crushers will try to keep the team unity alive as they compete in the Coastal Cup and the upcoming Island finals in Powell River.

“The Coastal Cup will be a good challenge for us playing against the Mainland teams,” Neall Rowlings said. ‘We are going to train harder as a group and try to keep the level of fun and commitment going.”

